Kwara records 27 fresh COVID-19 cases

Kwara State government on Sunday confirmed 27 fresh COVID-19 cases in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaiye, who announced the development in a statement in Ilorin, said the new COVID-19 cases brought the number of people that had contracted the disease in the state to 1,677.

According to him, 1,424 patients had been discharged from the isolation facilities and 36 people killed by COVID-19 in Kwara State.

Ajakaiye said: “As at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases is now 217 while 1,424 have so far been discharged and 36 deaths recorded.”

Nigeria currently has 108, 943 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,420 fatalities, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

