Kwara records 85 fresh COVID-19 cases

Kwara State recorded 85 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of people that had contracted the virus in the state to 535.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaiye, disclosed this in a statement in Ilorin, the state capital.

He said: “With this, the state now has a total of 535 confirmed cases, out of which 334 are active and 187 had recovered and discharged. There were 14 COVID-19 related deaths.”

He urged people of the state to stay safe and follow all the COVID-19 protocols as the spread of the infection remains high across the country.

