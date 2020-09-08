Kwara records nine fresh COVID-19 cases

The Kwara State government on Tuesday confirmed nine fresh COVID-19 cases in the state.
The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye, who disclosed this in a statement in Ilorin, however, said the new cases were recorded on Monday.
He added that the state now has a total of 954 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Ajakaye disclosed that 799 patients had been discharged, leaving the state with 163 active cases.
“The state had conducted 5,248 tests while 4,261 tested negative. There are 25 COVID-19 deaths in Kwara State,” the governor’s aide stated.
He also said the virus has spread to 12 out of 16 local government areas of the state.
The local governments were – Ilorin West, Ilorin South, Ilorin East, Moro, Offa, Oyun, Irepodun, Asa, Oke Ero, Edu, Ifelodun, and Ekiti.
