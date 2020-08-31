Latest Politics

Kwara records three fresh COVID-19 cases

August 31, 2020
COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
By Ripples Nigeria

The Kwara State government on Monday confirmed three new COVID-19 cases in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaiye, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Ilorin, said the fresh cases were recorded on Sunday.

READ ALSO: Kwara discharges 15 COVID-19 patients

He added that out of the 954 confirmed cases, 778 patients had been discharged, leaving 151 active cases in the state.

The governor’s aide also revealed that the state had recorded 25 COVID-19 deaths.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!