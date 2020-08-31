Kwara records three fresh COVID-19 cases

The Kwara State government on Monday confirmed three new COVID-19 cases in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaiye, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Ilorin, said the fresh cases were recorded on Sunday.

READ ALSO: Kwara discharges 15 COVID-19 patients

He added that out of the 954 confirmed cases, 778 patients had been discharged, leaving 151 active cases in the state.

The governor’s aide also revealed that the state had recorded 25 COVID-19 deaths.

Join the conversation

Opinions