Kwara records three fresh COVID-19 cases

The Kwara State government on Monday confirmed three new COVID-19 cases in the state.
The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaiye, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Ilorin, said the fresh cases were recorded on Sunday.
READ ALSO: Kwara discharges 15 COVID-19 patients
He added that out of the 954 confirmed cases, 778 patients had been discharged, leaving 151 active cases in the state.
The governor’s aide also revealed that the state had recorded 25 COVID-19 deaths.
Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)
- Erring police officers should personally pay damages for rights violations —Falana - August 31, 2020
- Varsity VCs conniving with IPPIS staff to manipulate appointments —ASUU - August 31, 2020
- NECO insists on September 10 deadline for SSCE registration - August 31, 2020