Kwara records three new cases of COVID-19

Kwara State has recorded three more cases of COVID-19 on Friday, while 20 patients who tested negative twice, were discharged.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Spokesman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19, Rafiu Ajakaye, made this known in a statement issued on Friday in Illorin.

He said the new recorded cases brought the total number of confirmed cases to 180, with 122 discharged patients and five deaths.

“As at 10:44p.m. on Friday, the number of active cases stood at 53; 122 patients so far discharged and five deaths recorded,” Ajakaye said.

By Emmanuella Ibe…

