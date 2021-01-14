Kwara schools to reopen January 18

The Kwara State government on Thursday directed schools across the state to resume for academic activities on January 18.

The Permanent Secretary in the state’s Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Kemi Adeosun, gave the directive in a statement issued at the end of a meeting held at the ministry’s headquarters in Ilorin.

She urged the school authorities across the state to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 protocols by staff and students.

Adeosun said: “Nobody should enter the school premises without a facemask.

“Any school that does not comply with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Federal Ministry of Education guidelines will face appropriate sanctions.”

Several states governments in the county had directed schools in their domains to resume from the Christmas break on January 18.

