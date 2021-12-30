Kwara Speaker dismisses reports on 2023 governorship ambition

The Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Yakubu Salihu-Danladi, on Thursday dismissed reports on his 2023 governorship ambition.

There were insinuations that a group has endorsed Salihu-Danladi for the state’s governorship election in 2023 because he hails from Kwara North Senatorial zone.

However, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Abdulkadir Yusuf, the speaker said he no plan to vie for the Kwara State governorship seat in 2023.

He also declared his support for the second-term ambition of Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to a cooked-up story by a faceless group or individual on an alleged endorsement of the 2023 Kwara North Governorship bid by the Rt. Hon. Engr. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, the Speaker of Kwara State House of Assembly

“To start with, the last time the Speaker, Engr. Danladi-Salihu visited Baruten was in the first week of December during the annual Gani festival and subsequent receipt of scores of the members of the opposition into the fold of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Therefore, Speaker Danladi did not hold any meeting with anyone in Baruten or elsewhere on the 2023 Kwara North Agenda, we challenge the purveyor of the fake news to proof this wrong.

“The position of the Rt. Hon. Speaker concerning the agitation of the 2023 Kwara North Agenda is clear and simple, so any attempt to drag his name into it unnecessarily to heat the polity or create artificial tension in the political space should be outrightly disregarded.

“For a very long time, Rt. Hon. Engr. Danladi-Salihu has elected to throw his weight behind the second term ambition of His Excellency, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, as his constitutional right, more importantly, as the governor is performing wonderfully well to the admiration of all – unprecedented developments and achievements of the AbdulRazaq-led administration could be seen across the three Senatorial Districts especially the Kwara North.

“The synergy and friendly relationship of the Executive-Legislative under Governor AbdulRazaq and Speaker Danladi is in the interest of the public especially Kwara masses and this is producing significant improvement in the lives of the citizenry.

“Therefore, Engr. Danladi-Salihu is fully committed to delivering more dividends of democracy through legislation and the re-election of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for a second term in 2023.”

