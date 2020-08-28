Kwara special duties commissioner resigns

Kwara State Commissioner for Special Duties, Aishat Ahman-Pategi, on Friday, resigned her appointment from the state government.

In a letter dated August 28, 2020 and addressed to Governor AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman, the commissioner thanked the governor for giving her the opportunity to serve the state in her little capacity.

The governor had in a minor cabinet reshuffle in May redeployed Ahman-Pategi from the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to the Ministry of Special Duties.

The letter read: “I, Aisha Ahman Pategi, the outgoing Hon. Commissioner for Special Duties, effective from today, Friday 28th August, 2020, humbly wish to formally announce my resignation from the cabinet of His Excellency, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

“I wish to thank God Almighty for giving me the grace and opportunity to serve as Commissioner for Local Government and now exiting as Commissioner for Special Duties, serving my fellow Kwarans and representing Pategi Local Government in our drive to better the lot of Kwarans.

“Life is in phases and I’m bold to say that having journeyed the political terrain with His Excellency, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, now is the time for me to leave and focus on new ideals.

“Going forward, my interest in Community Service and Grassroots Development will continue.

“Once again, I would like to thank Almighty Allah, the People of Patigi, Kwarans, our dear party APC, and most of all, His Excellency for bringing me into politics. May Allah reward him and continue to be his guide as he pilots the affairs of our dear state. God bless Pategi, Kwara, and Nigeria. With love and gratitude to all.”

