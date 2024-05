Kwara to hold local council election on September 21

The Kwara State government will conduct an election into the 16 local councils in the state on September 21.

The Chairman of the Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KWASIEC), Okanla Baba, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Ilorin.

He said: “We will give a further breakdown on the election timetable of activities soon, all things being equal.

“We urge all stakeholders to follow our public communications, updates, and get ready for the election within the time frame.”

