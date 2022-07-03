Kwara to recruit 197 medical personnel

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, has approved the recruitment of 197 medical personnel in a bid to improve healthcare delivery in the state.

The spokesperson for the Kwara State Health Management Board, Halimah Sulu-Gambari, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the personnel would 23 medical doctors and 72 nurses with varying specialization.

Others are three senior registrars, 13 pharmacy technicians and six pharmacists.

READ ALSO: Kwara records first case of monkeypox

The statement read: “Others include four medical laboratory scientists, five scientific officers, 20 Community Health Extension Workers (CHEW), 20 Junior CHEW, and 23 hospital attendants.

“We indeed commend the governor for this timely approval as it will help to replace some of the hands that we have lost to attrition or retirement.

“This will also complement the unprecedented infrastructural development we have seen in the health sector in the state.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now