News
Kwara to recruit 197 medical personnel
The Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, has approved the recruitment of 197 medical personnel in a bid to improve healthcare delivery in the state.
The spokesperson for the Kwara State Health Management Board, Halimah Sulu-Gambari, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the personnel would 23 medical doctors and 72 nurses with varying specialization.
Others are three senior registrars, 13 pharmacy technicians and six pharmacists.
The statement read: “Others include four medical laboratory scientists, five scientific officers, 20 Community Health Extension Workers (CHEW), 20 Junior CHEW, and 23 hospital attendants.
“We indeed commend the governor for this timely approval as it will help to replace some of the hands that we have lost to attrition or retirement.
“This will also complement the unprecedented infrastructural development we have seen in the health sector in the state.”
