Kwara Utd to drag NFF to court after fourth-place finish in NPFL

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Kwara United could be dragging the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to court after they finished fourth in the league.

This was revealed to the press by the team’s head of media, Jimoh Bashir, who was quoting the club’s chairman, Kumbi Titiloye to have said he was prepared to approach the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

Kwara United were placed fourth in the just-concluded NPFL season following a controversial decision by the NFF Appeals Committee to award three points to Rivers United against Jigawa Golden Stars.

The issue between Jigawa Golden Stars and Rivers United was concerning their Match Day 34 encounter, in which a supposedly suspended player was fielded.

Jigawa fielded the ineligible player who had accumulation of five yellow cards in the match, with the League Management Company (LMC) admitting not sending suspension notifications to the Golden Stars in respect of the concerned player.

But in its ruling on Tuesday, the Appeal Committee upheld the decision of the Disciplinary Committee to award Rivers with three points, a decision that finally sealed the positions of the top three teams on the table, leaving Kwara United FC in fourth spot.

Before the ruling, Kwara United thought they finished the 2020/2021 campaign in third place, which guaranteed a place in the CAF Confederation Cup, but will now miss out on a place on the continent.

The Ilorin club have now expressed dissatisfaction over the ruling, with the club saying they will contest the decision.

“Kwara United FC rejects this decision in its entirety and will put NFF on notice immediately before proceeding to Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS),” said the Chairman.

