Kwara varsity bursar dies watching Nigeria and South African AFCON match

The Deputy Bursar of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Ayuba Abdullahi, died while watching the Nigeria and South Africa football match on Wednesday.

The Acting Director of Public Relations at the university, Dr. Saeedat Aliyu, confirmed the incident to journalists on Thursday in Ilorin.

He said the deputy bursar died shortly during the extra time of the epic African Nations Cup semifinal match between the two rivals at a sports centre near his house in the Sango area of the state.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, also died during the tension-soaked encounter on Wednesday night.

