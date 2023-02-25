Kwara voters harp on better Nigeria, as Tinubu, Obi, 16 others battle for presidency

As the more anticipated 2023 elections commence today across the country, there is palpable anxiety among Nigerians who will be going out yet again to determine the path for the future of the country in the next four or eight years.

A number or voters in Ilorin West Local Government of Kwara State, who spoke to Ripples Nigeria on Friday, harped on the need for Nigerians to be concerned about the future of the country other than any primordial sentiments.

A voter identified as Mathew Ayeni registered his frustration about the situation of the country and implored Nigerians to take different steps.

Nigeria at the moment, according to Ayeni, is at the crossroads and only competent, right-thinking leadership could salvage.

Speaking on why Nigerians must shun electoral rigging, Abdulsalam Abubakar advised Nigerians not to sell their future for cheap handouts, adding Nigeria needs competent leadership at the moment.

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

