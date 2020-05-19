Kwara’s Federal Character Commission nominee dies

A Commissioner-designate in the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Mr. James Kolo is dead.

Kolo, who was a Kwara State’s nominee into the FCC, appeared before the Senate a few weeks ago.

He died in the early hours of Tuesday after a brief illness.

His corpse has been deposited at the University Of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) morgue.

Meanwhile, the state Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has commiserated with the Edu community and the All Progressives Congress (APC) family over Kolo’s death.

The governor in a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaiye, described Kolo as a loyal party man and a team player whose death was a great loss to his family, the people of Edu local government area and the entire state.

“We are devastated by the death of Mr. Kolo after recently falling ill.

“He was a staunch party man and a bridge builder, who worked hard alongside other patriots for the success of the APC in the state.

“We are consoled by the fact that he was a good man who got along with everybody that crossed his path. Many knew him for being a generous person.

“We commiserate with his family and pray the Almighty God to comfort them and rest his gentle soul,” AbdulRazaq added.

The deceased was nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari alongside one Hajiya Fareedah Dankaka to represent Kwara in the FCC.

