Kwara’s Ogundokun wins 4th Dynamite Opens Scrabble tourney

Akeem Ogundokun claimed the top title in the just-concluded 4th Dynamite Opens Scrabble Tournament held over the weekend in Lagos.

The tournament was designed exclusively for new entrants, students and players who had a rating point of 1199 and below.

Ogundokun who was ranked No. 3 defeated a tough rival in No.7 ranked Emmanuel Enyi at the King of the Hill (KOTH) in the intriguing encounter.

Both players were equal on wins as at Round 17 as they took their contest to the wire in the last round.

His prowess earned him the top spot as he won the tournament with 14 wins and four defeats with a high cumulative spread of 1783 while Enyi who reigns as the Emmanuel Egbele Annual Scrabble Tournament (EEAST) champion, recorded 13 wins and five defeats to finish second ahead of third placed John Mosopefoluwa.

Other players who finished in the top 15 were presented with various cash prizes.

An elated Ogundokun, a student of the University of Ilorin (Unilorin), Kwara State was presented with a cash prize and the Nemesis Trophy donated by Dr. Kayode Fashola.

Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife emerged as the Best School while Priscilla Akhabue won the Female category.

Giwa Oluwaseyi claimed the Youth category while 10-year-old Edide Pereowei was given the Youngest Player award.

A total of 54 players from different states notably Bayelsa, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Lagos and Ogun featured at the two-day event.

Past winners have moved up the ladder and are now competing in the Intermediate and Masters categories.

