News
Kyari’s co-defendants sentenced to two years in prison for drug trafficking
Two co-defendants in a suit filed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) against suspended DCP Abba Kyari over an alleged drug trade were convicted and sentenced to two years in jail by a Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday.
In a ruling, Justice Emeka Nwite noted that because Chibunna Umeibe and Emeka Ezenwanne, the 6th and 7th defendants, admitted to having committed the offence charged by the NDLEA in counts 5, 6, and 7, they “are consequently convicted accordingly.”
In each of the counts 5, 6, and 7, Justice Nwite sentenced them to two years in jail.
He stated that the terms would begin on the day the defendants were apprehended by the NDLEA and would run concurrently.
The two defendants, Umeibe and Ezenwanne, who are the 6th and 7th defendants in the case, are accused drug traffickers who were apprehended by the Nigerian police at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu and handed over to the NDLEA.
Read also:Claim Abba Kyari was attacked by inmates false, reckless —NCoS
The anti-narcotics agency had filed five, six, and seven counts against them, and they had pleaded guilty to all of them.
At the resumption of the hearing, Sunday Joseph, counsel for the NDLEA, informed Justice Nwite that two petitions for a plea bargain in the cases of Umeibe and Ezenwanne had been filed.
The motions, dated June 13, were filed on June 14, according to Joseph.
E. U. Okenyi, a lawyer for the two defendants, agreed with Joseph’s position.
Other defendants’ attorneys, including Kyari’s, did not object to the motions.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...