Kyari’s co-defendants sentenced to two years in prison for drug trafficking

Two co-defendants in a suit filed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) against suspended DCP Abba Kyari over an alleged drug trade were convicted and sentenced to two years in jail by a Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday.

In a ruling, Justice Emeka Nwite noted that because Chibunna Umeibe and Emeka Ezenwanne, the 6th and 7th defendants, admitted to having committed the offence charged by the NDLEA in counts 5, 6, and 7, they “are consequently convicted accordingly.”

In each of the counts 5, 6, and 7, Justice Nwite sentenced them to two years in jail.

He stated that the terms would begin on the day the defendants were apprehended by the NDLEA and would run concurrently.

The two defendants, Umeibe and Ezenwanne, who are the 6th and 7th defendants in the case, are accused drug traffickers who were apprehended by the Nigerian police at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu and handed over to the NDLEA.

The anti-narcotics agency had filed five, six, and seven counts against them, and they had pleaded guilty to all of them.

At the resumption of the hearing, Sunday Joseph, counsel for the NDLEA, informed Justice Nwite that two petitions for a plea bargain in the cases of Umeibe and Ezenwanne had been filed.

The motions, dated June 13, were filed on June 14, according to Joseph.

E. U. Okenyi, a lawyer for the two defendants, agreed with Joseph’s position.

Other defendants’ attorneys, including Kyari’s, did not object to the motions.

