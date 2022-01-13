Kylie Jenner becomes first woman to amass 300 million IG followers

American socialite and businesswoman, Kylie Jenner has become the first woman to amass 300 million followers on the social media platform, Instagram.

The youngest member of the Kardasian-Jenner dynasty has now become only the second person in the world to amass over 300 million followers on the photo-sharing app.

Read also: Wow! 17yr-old Kylie Jenner buys $2.7m home

It would be recalled that Portuguese and Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo hit the milestone in June 2021, he has since garnered 388 million followers, the most in the world.

The mother of one joined the ‘300 million’ club on Wednesday night.

Here is an update on her Instagram profile.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now