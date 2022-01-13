Entertainment
Kylie Jenner becomes first woman to amass 300 million IG followers
American socialite and businesswoman, Kylie Jenner has become the first woman to amass 300 million followers on the social media platform, Instagram.
The youngest member of the Kardasian-Jenner dynasty has now become only the second person in the world to amass over 300 million followers on the photo-sharing app.
Read also: Wow! 17yr-old Kylie Jenner buys $2.7m home
It would be recalled that Portuguese and Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo hit the milestone in June 2021, he has since garnered 388 million followers, the most in the world.
The mother of one joined the ‘300 million’ club on Wednesday night.
Here is an update on her Instagram profile.
