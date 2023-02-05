La Liga: Asensio misses penalty as Real Madrid stunned by Mallorca

Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio missed a penalty against his former team as his side was defeated 1-0 at Mallorca in La Liga on Sunday.

In the 13th minute at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix, Vedat Muriqi’s header gave the home team the lead after Nacho, a Real Madrid defender, deflected it in.

In the 59th minute, Vinicius Junior was hauled down by the home goalie Predrag Rajkovic, earning the champions a penalty.

However, Rajkovic successfully saved Asensio’s penalty kick by diving to his left.

Real Madrid are in second place in La Liga, five points behind Barcelona, who will play home to Sevilla later on Sunday.

The victory over Los Blancos by Mallorca was their first over the Spanish powerhouses since 2019 and just their second in 14 games overall.

Los Piratas, who have also beaten Atletico Madrid 1-0 at home this season, stayed 10th, nine points clear of the relegation zone.

