LA LIGA: Barca beat Mallorca to go fifth as Real Madrid lose to strugglers Getafe

Barcelona secured a 1-0 victory over Mallorca in a La Liga encounter on Sunday.

The 44th-minute goal by Frankie de Jong made the difference and lifted Barca to the fifth spot in the league.

This was as Rayo Vallecano lost to Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad were held to a 1-1 draw at Alaves.

Mallorca, in 15th on the table, had their best chance to equalise late in the game but for a superb save by Marc Andre ter Stegen.

Earlier on Sunday, leaders Real Madrid were stunned 1-0 by struggling Getafe.

Enes Unal scored the only goal for the hosts after just nine minutes when he robbed Eder Militao of possession inside Real’s penalty area

Real Madrid missed the chance to open up an 11-point lead at the top of the Epanish topflight.

But the Carlo Ancelotti side have played two games more than second-placed Sevilla, who face Cadiz on Monday.

