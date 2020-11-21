LA LIGA: Barca lose to Atletico for first time in 10yrs; Real Madrid held by Villarreal

Barcelona were beaten 1-0 by Atletico Madrid in a La Liga clash on Saturday, with Yannick Carrasco scoring the winner at the stroke of halftime.

It was generally a bad night for Barca as Carrasco’s goal came after goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s error.

The loss for the Catalan side was the first since 2010 against the capital club.

With the win, the Diego Simeone side go joint top of La Liga with Real Sociedad and they are also nine points clear of Barcelona.

Atletico have now extended their impressive unbeaten run in the league to 24 matches.

Earlier on Saturday, Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw by Villarreal, with Super Eagles forward, Samuel Chukwueze inspiring his club to secure a point.

Chukwueze, who started the game on the bench before replacing Carlos Bacca a minute after the hour mark, put up a fine performance for Villarreal.

Mariano’s header after just two minutes had given Real Madrid the ideal start, before Villarreal were awarded a penalty late on when Chukwueze was brought down and Gerard Moreno slotted in the spot-kick.

In end it was a good point for Real Madrid, who were missing a number of first-team players through injury, and they stay fourth in the table behind Villarreal in second.

