LA LIGA: Barcelona beaten by Getafe after Real Madrid lose to Cadiz

Top two teams in the Spanish La Liga, Barcelona and Real Madrid were both beaten un their fixtures this weekend.
While Barca were defeated 1-0 by Getafe, Real Madrid also lost 1-0 by Cadiz.
Newly promoted Cadiz stunned Real with a deserved victory, courtesy of a goal by Anthony Lozano in the first half.
The win takes them level at the top of La Liga table with Zinedine zidane’s men.
Elsewhere, a Jaime Mata penalty in the 56th minute helped Getafe beat Barca.
Earlier on Saturday, Sevilla also lost 1-o to Granada, while Atletico Madrid defeated Celta Vigo 2-0, with Luis Suarez finding the net again.
