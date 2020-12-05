LA LIGA: Barcelona lose to minnows Cardiz after Madrid seal first win in four games

Barcelona were stunned by minnows Cardiz in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday after Real Madrid secured a first league victory in four games.

The win over Barcelona was the first time Cardiz were beating the Catalan giants in La Liga since 1991.

A famous winner by former Manchester City striker Alvaro Negredo, who took advantage of a defensive error, granted the hosts a 2-1 victory.

Alvaro Gimenez had put Cadiz in front before an own goal from Pedro Alcala brought Barca level.

The victory was also the first home win in the top flight for Cardiz since 2006, and the win takes them four points above Barca.

Earlier on Saturday, Real Madrid fought hard to seal a 1-0 victory over Sevilla to end a three-game winless run in La Liga.

The only goal came when Vinicius Jr’s shot hit goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and went in for an own goal.

With the win, the defending champions move up to third in La Liga, four points behind leaders Real Sociedad.

Real Madrid are seeking a spot in the round of 16 of the Champions League. They face Borussia Monchengladbach next week, and a defeat would mean they would be eliminated in the group stages.

