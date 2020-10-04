LA LIGA: Coutinho helps Barca draw Sevilla after Real Madrid beat Levante | Ripples Nigeria

Phillippe Coutinho scored to help Barcelona secure a point against a well-organized Sevilla in La Liga clash that ended 1-1 on Sunday.

The game was also manager Ronald Koeman’s first home league game in charge of Barcelona.

Coutinho, who scored in the 10th minute, cancelled out Luuk de Jong’s opener in the eighth minute.

Barca have lost just one of their last 33 league games at the Nou Camp.

Barca and Sevilla climb to sixth and seventh respectively with a point each, which maintains an unbeaten start for both at least.

Earlier on Sunday, reigning champions Real Madrid continued their unbeaten start in La Liga, extending it to 15.

The Zinedine Zidane side saw off Levante courtesy of goals from Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema.

Real are three points ahead of Barca and Sevilla, having played one game more than both.

