La Liga laments new Mbappe deal with PSG as forward turns down Madrid move

Spanish topflight La Liga has tagged as scandalous the new lucrative deal by Paris Saint-Germain to keep Kylian Mbappe in Paris.

A move to Real Madrid was on the card for the France forward, but in a twist of event on Saturday evening, Mbappe chose to stay on with PSG.

The 23-year-old World Cup winner signed a lucrative new three-year deal with the French champions, turning down a move to Spanish La Liga champions Real.

La Liga has now reacted angrily to the news, calling the deal “scandalous” and announcing it plans to file a complaint to Uefa as well as French and EU authorities.

“This type of agreement threatens the economic sustainability of European football,” read a La Liga statement.

“Hundreds of thousands of jobs and sporting integrity at risk in the medium term, not only from European competitions, but also from our domestic leagues.”

Mbappe, who had agreed some financial terms with Madrid months ago, said he was “very happy” to stay at PSG after he and club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi announced the new deal on Parc des Princes pitch.

“I am convinced that here I can continue to grow within a club that gives itself all the means to perform at the highest level,” Mbappe said in a club statement.

“I am also very happy to be able to continue playing in France, the country where I was born, grew up and flourished.”

