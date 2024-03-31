LA LIGA: Real Madrid go eight points clear with eight games left

Real Madrid have gone eight points clear at the top of Spanish La Liga with only eight games left till the end of the season.

The Spanish giants will be facing Manchester City in the Champions League quartefinal on 9 April, and secured a fine win ahead of the match.

Real sealed a 2-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, thanks to two fine goals by Rodrygo.

The Brazil forward opened the scoring with a lovely finish from 20 yards.

And he made sure of the points with a composed finish after a mazy run.

Real Madrid are eight points clear of Barcelona at the top of the Spanish topflight.

Bilbao stay fourth in the table, one point ahead of fifth-placed Atletico Madrid.

