Sports
LA LIGA: Real Madrid go eight points clear with eight games left
Real Madrid have gone eight points clear at the top of Spanish La Liga with only eight games left till the end of the season.
The Spanish giants will be facing Manchester City in the Champions League quartefinal on 9 April, and secured a fine win ahead of the match.
Real sealed a 2-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, thanks to two fine goals by Rodrygo.
Read Also: PSG inch closer to title with win over Marseille
The Brazil forward opened the scoring with a lovely finish from 20 yards.
And he made sure of the points with a composed finish after a mazy run.
Real Madrid are eight points clear of Barcelona at the top of the Spanish topflight.
Bilbao stay fourth in the table, one point ahead of fifth-placed Atletico Madrid.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...