Labour accuses factional LP Chairman, Apapa, of sabotage

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday, accused Lamidi Apapa, the Labour Party’s factional chairman, of being an interloper.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Secretary of the NLC Political Commission, Comrade Chris Uyot.

Earlier in the day, Apapa’s appearance at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja was greeted with boos and jeers as members of the party in the camp of the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure mobbed him.

The incident occurred outside the Appeal Court, venue of the Tribunal sitting at the nation’s Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Apapa was chaperoned out of the premises by policemen amid the loud boos of party members.

The disagreement between the two camps of the Labour Party on which group should be in court happened just when the Tribunal commenced sitting.

Apapa, who also attempted to occupy the seat reserved for Abure, was resisted by some members of the party.

In its statement on the factional chairman’s activities, the NLC said, “It is clear that Mr Lamidi Apapa is a meddlesome interloper who is being used by reactionary forces to deny Nigerians the benefit of an alternative political thought and organisation geared towards genuine national redemption and transformation,” the statement read.

“This perfidy by Mr Lamidi Apapa and his cohorts has been sustained by interested political actors in Nigeria whose abiding wish is the death of the Labour Party.”

The statement further alluded that certain “elements in the political class” are using Apapa in order to create division within the Labour Party.

Uyot noted, “The shameful conduct of Mr. Lamidi Apapa at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal today, 17th May 2023, has once again brought to the fore the desperation of certain elements in the political class to deploy all manner of subterfuge and criminality to divide and despoil the massive goodwill currently being enjoyed by the Labour Party all over Nigeria.

“It is very unfortunate that Mr. Lamidi Apapa who continues to act lawlessly as an impostor ascribing to himself a vague status as the Chairman of the Labour Party and on the claims of representing the Nigeria Labour Congress, is clearly receiving protection from institutions of the state whose mandate is the preservation of law and order.

“The NLC Political Commission wishes to reiterate its earlier statement disowning the so-called factional leadership of the Labour Party led by Mr. Lamidi Apapa. Any attempt to allow Mr. Lamidi Apapa to foist the show of shame he and his minions exhibited today at the sitting of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal would be strongly resisted by Organised Labour.”

