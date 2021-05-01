Labour Day: Ortom assures Benue workers of welfare despite lack of funds | Ripples Nigeria

News
Labour Day: Ortom assures Benue workers of welfare despite lack of funds
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Saturday assured workers in the state of steady welfare despite declining resources in the country and other challenges facing the state.
According to a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Terver Akase, he gave the assurance in his 2021 Labour Day message to Benue workers.
He promised his administration’s commitment to the welfare of workers, notwithstanding the numerous challenges facing the state.
He acknowledged the contributions of the workers to the development of the State over the years admonitioned them to sustain the commitment.
He also appreciated retirees of the State for their understanding and assured them that he would continue to address the issues of pensions and gratuity as funds permitted.
Ortom said that government has already demonstrated it with the domestication of the Pensions Act which is set to make the issue of outstanding pensions a thing of the past.
He added that although Benue and the country at large were experiencing difficult times, his administration had given priority to issues affecting the workers such as the regular payment of salaries since January 2018.
READ ASLO: Killer herdsmen will not escape justice – Gov Ortom
He stated that his administration had also concluded arrangements with the Administrative Staff College Of Nigeria (ASCON), to train workers.
He reaffirmed his commitment to ensure that water and electricity supply remained constant at the State Secretariat as it was the case at the moment.
He disclosed that his administration had resolved to implement the State Health Insurance Scheme for the formal and non-formal sectors to avail Benue people the opportunity to access healthcare at highly subsidised costs.
Furthermore, he solicited the cooperation of the workers and other Benue people with the State Government and security agencies to enable them to guarantee the safety of lives and property.
He wished every worker in the state a memorable day.
By John Chukwu …
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Real Madrid win to keep pressure on Atletico as La Liga title race toughens
The La Liga title race is getting tougher as the season draws nearer to its end, with Real Madrid maintaining...
‘Premier League already in our hands’ – Man City need two points to win title
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has expressed his excitement over the team’s victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League...
Dare dissolves 31 sports federations ahead of Olympics, appoints caretakers
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has confirmed the dissolution of the boards of 31 National Olympic...
Enyimba to face Egypt’s Pyramids FC in Confed Cup quarter-finals
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba have been drawn against Egytian club Pyramids FC in the quarter-finals of the...
Simy Nwankwo ‘not bothered’ about Super Eagles snub, says life goes on
Super Eagles and Crotone forward, Simy Nwankwo says he is not bothered about the recent snub by the national team...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
From PayU’s recognition of Nigeria as the biggest ecommerce market in Africa to the launch of a new feature by...
Nigeria emerges Africa’s biggest e-commerce market. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria emerges Africa’s...
One out of every 100 Nigerian mobile user suffered stalkerware attack in 2020 —Kaspersky
At a time when Nigeria is facing a high trend of insecurity ranging from kidnapping to banditry, among others, a...
Spotify launches income solution for creators. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Spotify launches income...
Founders Factory Africa to support African agritech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Founders Factory Africa...
Ladda to lead Africa to Seedstars 2020/21 Grand Finale. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Ladda to lead...