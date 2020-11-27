Labour insists on reversal of fuel price hike, meets Nigerian govt again on December 7

The organized labour on Thursday insisted on the reversal of the fuel price hike announced recently by the Federal Government.

The President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Quadri Olaleye, who disclosed this to journalists at the end of the meeting between the government and labour at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja, said the labour wants the government to reverse the last fuel price increase, which took place during negotiation between the two sides.

He said: “We want to reach an agreement that would move the country forward, and especially satisfy the expectations of Nigerian workers.”

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, who led the federal government team to the meeting, said the two parties would reconvene on December 7 to continue their discussion on the fuel price hike and electricity tariff adjustment.

He said the labour has demanded the reversal of the fuel price increase.

According to him, both parties agreed to adjourn the meeting for one week to allow for further consultations on the matter.

The minister said: “By Monday, December 7, we will come back, because the message from the organised labour is clear. They want a reversal of the pump price to what it was. So, the government side will take it back to our principals.

“Even though the government is not fixing the price of PMS anymore because it is deregulated, it is part of the economy. So, the government side will consult anybody that needs to be consulted.

“We will consult the President as the Minister of Petroleum and then, the Economic Management team because funds are involved.

“On the electricity tariff, everybody is happy with the situation in the electricity industry for now because there is a committee working on it, headed by Minister of State for Labour and Employment.”

