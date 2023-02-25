Labour Party accuses Wike of influencing Rivers election result in favour of APC

The Labour Party on Saturday night accused the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, of influencing results of the presidential and National Assembly elections held in the state in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a post on its Twitter handle, the party alleged that the governor was influencing results in favour of APC at the collation centre in his Rumueme village in Rivers.

Labour Party alleges INEC, security agencies' connivance stall upload of elections results

The party declared that its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is currently leading the presidential race in the state.

“This is from a returning officer with INEC. Rumueme 7A 034, Governor Wike’s Village. Wike is at the rec. center to influence results in favour of APC. Obi won hands down in Rivers State.”

