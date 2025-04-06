Labour Party alleges NLC plot to “invade” offices, vows resistance

The Labour Party (LP) has issued a stern warning, vowing to resist what it describes as an alleged plot by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to forcefully take over its national offices.

The party claims that the NLC is working in conjunction with the Senator Nenadi Usman-led National Caretaker Committee and the National Transition Committee of the NLC.

Alhaji Umar Ibrahim, the National Secretary of the Julius Abure-led Labour Party, released a statement on Sunday in Abuja, outlining the party’s stance.

“It has come to the attention of the leadership of the Labour Party that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is mobilizing its members, hired individuals, and some miscreants, in collaboration with the illegal Nenadi Usman-led National Caretaker Committee (NCC) and the National Transition Committee (NTC), to invade the National Secretariat of our party,” Ibrahim stated.

According to the statement, the alleged invasion, purportedly funded by the Abia state government and a prominent party figure, is expected to commence on Monday, April 7, 2025. “The NLC plans to unlawfully break into offices at the national headquarters, aiming to steal sensitive documents and vandalize party property,” Ibrahim alleged.

Ibrahim condemned the alleged actions as “irresponsible” and indicative of the NLC’s “desperation.” He emphasized that the Labour Union, legally barred from engaging in partisan politics, has previously mobilized “miscreants” to “desecrate” the Labour Party’s National Headquarters and vandalize its property.

He also referenced the Supreme Court’s recent judgment. “The Supreme Court’s judgment delivered on April 5, 2025, was clear and unambiguous. The judgment mandates political parties to resolve their crises using internal mechanisms and that leadership issues are internal matters for the party to handle. The judgment did not authorize the NLC, the National Caretaker Committee, or any other body to take over the leadership of the Labour Party,” Ibrahim asserted.

Ibrahim reaffirmed the legitimacy of the current LP leadership. “He reaffirmed that the LP leadership is intact and that Barrister Julius Abure, who was validly elected at the party’s convention in March 2024, remains the National Chairman. Any attempt to forcefully undermine the current leadership will be met with resistance.”

He concluded by calling on security agencies to intervene. “Ibrahim also called on security agencies, including the Police and the DSS, to ensure that any activities that could disrupt the peace of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are promptly stopped and that those responsible for any illegal actions are apprehended and held accountable.”

