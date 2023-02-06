Politics
Labour Party alleges plot to blackmail Obi with fake video
The Obi-Datti presidential campaign organisation on Monday raised an alarm over alleged plots by an unnamed political party to blackmail the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, with a fake video documentary ahead of this month’s elections.
In a statement issued by its Head of Media, Diran Onifade, the council alleged that the party in connivance with a presidential aide has concluded plans to launch the multi-million-naira documentary titled: “Killer Punch,” to spreading lies about Obi.
It described the plot as an exercise in futility.
The statement read: “Having failed in all their plans to win the February 25 election, and seeing their campaign derailing on all fronts, an opposition party, its spokesperson and a presidential media aide are set to release a video they term ‘Killer Punch’.
“Already, they have been releasing snippets of the documentary on social media, without getting any attention, as people already know about their desperation to drag down Obi, who they rightly know, is far ahead.
READ ALSO: 2023: Labour party campaign council begs G5 governors to adopt Obi
“These documentaries of lies and falsehood, which they have fabricated to portray Mr. Obi as a drug peddler, killer and sexual pervert among other innuendos in their fertile imagination.
“We will continue to be amused over the desperation to search for faults on the presidential front runner, and their apparent frustration, of not finding any.
“But as Election Day draws nearer, and the reality of their impending defeat heightens, their anger and frustration are also on the rise.”
“We at the Obi-Datti Media Campaign Office have all the details of their machinations, including some anti-Obi persons, already contacted for a role in the so-called ‘Killer Punch’ documentary’, and also the release of N500m for this failed smear campaign.”
