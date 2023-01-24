News
Labour Party campaign claims hoodlums attacked Obi’s campaign team in Katsina
The Labour Party presidential campaign council has explained how thugs allegedly attacked the campaign team of the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, after a rally in Katsina State on Monday.
In a statement issued on Tuesday by its Head of Media, Diran Onifade, the council said the party’s campaign team was attacked after the former Anambra State governor had addressed women at a town hall meeting in the state.
Obi, according to the council, was attacked by some hoodlums on his way to the airport.
It urged security agencies to investigate the incident to prevent future occurrences.
The statement read: “On Obi’s way to the airport, hoodlums attacked the car our candidate was riding in with heavy stones from his driver’s side causing substantial damage to the vehicle.
READ ALSO: 2023: Labour party campaign council begs G5 governors to adopt Obi
“To the glory of God, Obi and other occupants of the car were unhurt.
“Subsequently, another set of thugs also threw stones outside the stadium which damaged several vehicles including that of our official stage crew.
“The two incidents taken together make us suspect that the attacks may have been premeditated at the behest of desperate politicians who had been deluding themselves with the false claim that they had the North-West locked up but are now shocked by the show of force of the Obidient movement in the region.”
