Politics
Labour Party campaign council confirms Okupe’s resignation
The spokesman of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Yunusa Tanko, has cleared the air on the resignation of the council’s Director-General, Doyin Okupe.
Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had on Monday convicted Okupe for money laundering and diversion of funds and sentenced him to two years in prison.
The former presidential aide resigned from the LP campaign council on Tuesday.
READ ALSO: Okupe steps down as Labour Party campaign DG hours after conviction for money laundering
Tanko, who confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja, said Okupe took the decision out of his personal conviction and the interest of “Obedients” across the world.
He said: “Doyin Okupe resigned on his ground. He believes that the ‘Obedient movement’ supersedes every other interest. He has decided; the Labour Party’s executive would take the decision the way forward.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...