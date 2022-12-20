Labour Party campaign council confirms Okupe’s resignation

The spokesman of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Yunusa Tanko, has cleared the air on the resignation of the council’s Director-General, Doyin Okupe.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had on Monday convicted Okupe for money laundering and diversion of funds and sentenced him to two years in prison.

The former presidential aide resigned from the LP campaign council on Tuesday.

Tanko, who confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja, said Okupe took the decision out of his personal conviction and the interest of “Obedients” across the world.

He said: “Doyin Okupe resigned on his ground. He believes that the ‘Obedient movement’ supersedes every other interest. He has decided; the Labour Party’s executive would take the decision the way forward.”

