Labour Party campaign council defends Obi’s presence at ‘The Experience’

The Labour Party presidential campaign council has explained the presence of the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his team at the annual “Experience” gospel music concert.

A number of well-known gospel performers, including Mercy Chinwo, Nathaniel Bassey, and Donnie Mcclurkin, performed at the event on Friday.

The audience applauded the former Anambra State governor when he was introduced by the organisers and he showed his appreciation by getting up to wave at them.

However, a stand-up comedian named Jephthah Bowoto, also known as Akpororo, poked fun at Obi as the night went on by suggesting that the LP candidate liked to attend events to which he was not invited.

The spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, also criticized Obi on his Twitter, claiming that such individuals were insulting the intelligence of Christians.

READ ALSO: In 2023 manifesto, Peter Obi plans apprenticeship system, exchange rate liberalization

He wrote: “My beloved Christian brothers and sisters who’ve never seen some characters in their crusades since time immemorial and all of a sudden are playing host to these characters should realise that these characters are insulting their intelligence. Thou shall not take God’s name in vain!”

However, in a statement issued on Sunday by its spokesman, Yunusa Tanko, the LP campaign council clarified that the ex-governor and his team were invited by the event organizers.

He said: “We are always invited to programmes. Definitely, we were invited because I knew our people were supposed to be there for that particular programme.

“You know he (Obi) travelled out of the country and just came back. So, definitely, maybe the invitation must have been extended. As he came back, he must have been invited to the programme.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now