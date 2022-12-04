Politics
Labour Party campaign council defends Obi’s presence at ‘The Experience’
The Labour Party presidential campaign council has explained the presence of the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his team at the annual “Experience” gospel music concert.
A number of well-known gospel performers, including Mercy Chinwo, Nathaniel Bassey, and Donnie Mcclurkin, performed at the event on Friday.
The audience applauded the former Anambra State governor when he was introduced by the organisers and he showed his appreciation by getting up to wave at them.
However, a stand-up comedian named Jephthah Bowoto, also known as Akpororo, poked fun at Obi as the night went on by suggesting that the LP candidate liked to attend events to which he was not invited.
The spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, also criticized Obi on his Twitter, claiming that such individuals were insulting the intelligence of Christians.
READ ALSO: In 2023 manifesto, Peter Obi plans apprenticeship system, exchange rate liberalization
He wrote: “My beloved Christian brothers and sisters who’ve never seen some characters in their crusades since time immemorial and all of a sudden are playing host to these characters should realise that these characters are insulting their intelligence. Thou shall not take God’s name in vain!”
However, in a statement issued on Sunday by its spokesman, Yunusa Tanko, the LP campaign council clarified that the ex-governor and his team were invited by the event organizers.
He said: “We are always invited to programmes. Definitely, we were invited because I knew our people were supposed to be there for that particular programme.
“You know he (Obi) travelled out of the country and just came back. So, definitely, maybe the invitation must have been extended. As he came back, he must have been invited to the programme.”
