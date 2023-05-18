Labour Party campaign insists Obi was rigged out of 2023 election

The Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council has insisted that its candidate, Peter Obi, was rigged out of the recently-concluded 2023 presidential elections.

Akin Osuntokun, Director General of the LP campaign council, spoke on Wednesday, during a Channels TV interview, Politics Today.

He further accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of colluding with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deliver victory for its flagbearer, Bola Tinubu.

Describing Obi as someone with global acclaim, Osuntokun said the international community is interested in the Labour Party’s candidate.

“He (Obi) was obviously rigged out of the election,” Osuntokun affirmed.

“Obi has attained a level of international acclaim. The international community is interested in his case. The APC people know deep in their hearts and in alliance with INEC who won the election, who at least won the majority of the votes,” he added.

Osuntokun asserted that Obi, who is contesting the results of the election before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja, received a majority of the votes cast during the interview.

Osuntokun also discussed the drama that occurred during the resumed hearing of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal during the interview.

The drama centred on which of the two Labour Party (LP) factions should appear in court.

He believes the ruling APC could be sponsoring the self-acclaimed LP Chairman, Lamidi Apapa, claiming they have a “vested interest in a weak party.”

“They have a nuisance value. We are discussing a crisis where there is no crisis at all. You can extrapolate from their conduct that they are obviously sponsored.

“What they say is not in the interest of (the Labour Party). If for instance, they support Peter Obi and his presidential aspiration, why should you be creating problems for that kind of person?”

