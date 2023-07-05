Labour Party chairman, Abure rules endorsement of candidate for Edo guber election

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, said on Wednesday the party has not endorsed any candidate for next year’s governorship election in Edo State.

Abure, who stated this at the end of his two-day thank you visit to Edo State, said the crisis in the state chapter of LP has been resolved and invited interested individuals to join the party.

He said: “I want to thank you for the support you gave to Labour Party candidates during the 2023 general elections. I want to say that our work was made easy by your support. I want to say that the press adequately reported us despite the fact that we don’t have money to share but out of your zeal to see a new Nigeria.

“I came to thank everybody in Edo State for their support during the election, I started the visit from my Ward 3 Esan North-East, where I met with all the leaders of the party. I want to thank them, because, in my ward, I won all the elections, both the presidential and House of Assembly Elections, though it was marred with irregularities, I won all.

“We have set up a committee to look at the problem of the Labour Party in Edo State and resolved the problems and I have said that our doors are open to our members and I want to make it categorically clear that I have not endorsed anybody for Edo 2024 governorship election.

“The Labour Party primaries that will produce the candidate is going to be competitive; it is going to be transparent. Our problem with PDP and APC is that they lack internal party democracy that will produce the candidate that has the pedigree, capacity and competency to anchor our affairs as a nation and that has landed us in the problem we are in today.

“Therefore as an emerging political party, we believe that we should change the political narrative. We cannot be seen doing the same thing. Members and delegates of the Labour Party will decide who becomes the party candidate for the Edo 2024 election.”

