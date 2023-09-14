Labour Party chieftain beheaded in Abia, assailants leave with his head

A Labour Party Campaign Director in Uturu, Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia State during the 2023 elections, Maduka Zachary, popularly known as “Power Zac,” has been reportedly beheaded in his house.

According to some reports, Zachary was slaughtered in his Uturu country-home by yet-to-be-identified criminals, who made away with his head.

He was an integral part of the local security team combating the rising insecurity in Uturu.

The Chairman of the LP in the state, Ceekay Igara, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, said it happened on Tuesday night.

READ ALSO: Labour Party rejects tribunal’s verdict on petition challenging Tinubu’s election

“I have spoken with the Chairman of our party in the LGA and he confirmed it. He said it might not be unconnected with insecurity because the man was strong in the fight against insecurity and cultism in that region.”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in the state, Moureen Chinaka, also confirmed the incident and told told newsmen that the victim was beheaded by his attackers who also left with the severed head.

Chinaka, in the statement said, “On September 13, 2023, at approximately 8:30 PM , the DPO Uturu Police division received discreet information concerning the unfortunate murder of Hon Zachary Nmaduka, also known as Power Zack, M, a 70-year-old native of Ezieke Akpukpa Uturu.

“Mr. Nmaduka was violently attacked, shot, and beheaded by unidentified assailants while he was at a drinking joint in Amelechi Akpukpa community.

“Upon receiving this distressing information, a joint team comprising police and army personnel was swiftly dispatched to the scene.

“Tragically, they recovered Mr. Nmaduka’s lifeless body.

“Photographic evidence was captured at the scene, and the deceased’s remains were promptly evacuated and deposited at Marist Mortuary Uturu.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now