Labour Party confirms killing of ward chairman by herdsmen in Benue

The Benue State chapter of Labour Party (LP) on Monday, confirmed the murder of its ward chairman, Mr. Nathaniel Ochoche by suspected armed herdsmen in Ankpali village, Edikwu District of Apa Local Government Area of the state.

The party said Ochoche was among the four mourners, who were killed at the weekend in an ambush that left many injured and several others still missing.

The party, in a statement in Makurdi by its state Publicity Secretary, Mr. Tersoo Orbunde, said the deceased was the Edikwu Ward 2 Chairman of the party in Apa LGA.

The statement reads: “It is with rude shock that the Benue State Secretariat of the Labour Party received the news of the murder of its Chairman in Edikwu Ward 2 in Apa council, Nathaniel Ochoche, who was ambushed and killed by armed Fulani militia.

READ ALSO:Labour Party gives reasons why Baba-Ahmed won’t debate with Soyinka

“Until his death, Ochoche was a consummate party man, who worked assiduously hard for the growth of his community, constituency and country both in words and works.

“The Benue State Executive Committee of the Labour Party sends it deepest condolence to the wife, children and the entire family members of the deceased over this terrible and unfortunate incident.

“As a party, with people centred programme, we condemn in its totality the continuous callous acts of armed Fulani militia. We, therefore, call on the federal and state governments, and all relevant authorities and stakeholders to rise up to the occasion of protecting the lives and properties of the people and stop the unwarranted killings by suspected criminal Fulani herdsmen.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now