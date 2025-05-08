LABOUR PARTY CRISIS: Otti says suspension by Abure’s faction ‘a clown’s desperate quest for a crown’

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has firmly dismissed his purported suspension from the Labour Party, describing the move by embattled former national chairman Julius Abure as a theatrical and desperate attempt to cling to relevance.

In a statement issued Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, Governor Otti denounced the suspension as a “joke taken too far” and accused Abure of impersonating a party official despite a Supreme Court ruling that had, according to him, stripped Abure of any authority to act as chairman.

“The attention of Governor Alex Otti has been drawn to the news of his purported suspension… by the former national chairman of the party, Julius Abure,” the statement read. “This is not only a joke taken too far but an affront on democracy by a group of inconsequential irritants who are desperate to use Gov. Otti’s name to advance their self-serving economic agenda.”

Governor Otti referenced a Supreme Court judgment, which he said upheld the removal of Abure and affirmed the legitimacy of the Senator Nenadi Usman-led National Caretaker Committee now steering the party’s affairs. The court’s ruling, he insisted, rendered any action taken by Abure null and void.

The governor also noted that Abure’s announcement came just hours after he was summoned by the Caretaker Committee to answer allegations of gross misconduct, including financial misappropriation, impersonation, and anti-party activities.

“Instead of facing the serious charges leveled against him, Abure chose to divert public attention by announcing the purported suspension of Governor Otti and other party leaders,” the statement continued. “It is a clear case of political theatre — a clown looking for a crown.”

Governor Otti urged the Inspector General of Police to act swiftly by arresting Abure for impersonation. He also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to enforce the Supreme Court’s ruling in order to uphold the credibility of the judiciary and safeguard democratic institutions.

