Politics
Labour Party denies endorsing PDP governorship candidate in Taraba
The Labour Party in Taraba on Friday denied the purported endorsement of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Col. Kefas Agbu (retd), for the March 18 election in the state.
The LP chairman in the state, Mrs. Esther Gulmu, made the clarification at a news conference in Jalingo.
The Director of Publicity in the Labour Party presidential campaign council in the state, Mr. Philip Mulip , had on Wednesday led other chieftains of the party to endorse Agbu for the election.
He told journalists at a news conference that the endorsement of the PDP candidate followed a careful scrutiny of all the governorship candidates in the state.
The LP chairman, however, said the purported endorsement was the handiwork of mischief makers who were out to tarnish the image of the party in the state.
She said: “Our governorship candidate is Senator Joel Ikenya, and not Mr. Mulip and we have not endorsed any candidate.
“We are still in the race.
“The action of Mulip is condemnable and can best be described as a desperate move to tarnish the good image of our party and candidate.
“We urge the good people of Taraba to disregard the purported endorsement and keep their faith and full support for Labour Party to take over Taraba.”
In his remarks, the governorship candidate described the endorsement of his PDP counterpart as a pure mischief.
Ikenya insisted that he was the most qualified for the job of Taraba State governor because of his status as a former Senator and ex-Minister of Labour and Productivity in the country.
