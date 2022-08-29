Labour Party disowns Peter Obi’s campaign director in Imo over fraud allegations

The leadership of the Labour Party (LP) at the national level has dissociated itself from the Imo State coordinator of the Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Organization, Fabian Ihekweme, over allegations of fraud and conspiracy.

In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the LP, Abayomi Arabambi on Monday and made available to Ripples Nigeria, the party accused Ihekweme of fraudulent activities and obtaining money under false pretenses.

“Our attention has once again been drawn to a very clear act of fraudulent activities of one Fabian Ihekweme, the illegal Imo State Chairman of Peter Obi/Datti presidential campaign council through a committed, deliberate and conscious mission to run Labour Party into a complicated set of sectoral and serial fraud through obtaining money under false pretext with the sole objective of compromising Labour party victory in the 2023 general election,” the statement reads.

“This is once again malicious and bizarre antics of Fabian Ihekweme in his quest to keep deceiving the public through a fraudulent collection of donations from unsuspecting members of the public.

“His provocative and highly contemptuous press statement addressed to media organisations would have been ignored with its puerile contents but for the fact that silence is thought to mean consent in all ramifications.

“Fabian, in his very pitiful and totally arrogant, ignorant and pedestrian understanding of the constitution, failed in his attempt to bring the party to some silly ridicule by making wrong claims that a candidate is free to independently set up a campaign team, free from the political party that presented him as a candidate.

“This and many primitive insinuations fuelled by ignorance were expressed in his so sinfully anti-Party misdemeanour of a state.

“He didn’t even stop at the foregoing as he went ahead to hand out threats to the leadership of the party.

“Furthermore, the National Chairman of Labour Party, Barr Julius Abure, has declared that any further deliberate and criminally inclined infraction by anyone or group of people that in any way invites ridicule to the Party and its goodwill shall be reported to the office of the Inspector General of the Police and of course.”

