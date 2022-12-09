Politics
Labour Party dissolves Ogun exco over alleged anti-party activities
The leadership of Labour Party (LP) on Friday dissolved the executive of its Ogun State chapter over alleged anti-party activities.
This development, which came few weeks to the 2023 general elections, was apparently connected to the crisis rocking the party since its presidential campaign in Ibadan, Oyo State.
The National Working Committee, which took the decision, also sacked its acting National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi.
Labour Party campaign council defends Obi's presence at 'The Experience'
Ripples Nigeria had reported the sack of Director-General of LP Presidential Campaign Council, Doyin Okupe, over alleged failure to pay membership dues.
The national leadership of the party, however, declared the decision by the Ogun chapter as null and void.
The LP National Secretary, Usman Farouk, had said the chapter did not follow due process.
