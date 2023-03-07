Labour Party dissolves Rivers executive committee

The Labour Party has dissolved its executive committee in Rivers State over alleged anti-party activities and misappropriation of funds.

The party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the dissolution took immediate effect.

Abure said the LP national leadership has lost confidence in the ability of the state executive committee led by Deinye Pepple to lead the party to victory in Saturday’s governorship and State House of Assembly elections in the state.

He urged the LP supporters in Rivers to disregard all comments and actions taken by Pepple and declared that Beatrice Itubo remains the party’s governorship candidate in the state.

Abure said: “Those at the helm of affairs in Rivers State when our presidential mandate was openly stolen in Rivers State should step aside until a full investigation into what occurred on that day.

READ ALSO: Labour Party presents Itubo as Rivers governorship candidate amidst impasse

“The National Working Committee has lost confidence in the ability of the compromised State Executive Council led by Mr. Deinye Pepple to lead the campaign for the gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections come March 11th.

“The National Working Committee urges all Obidients in Rivers State to disregard every comment made by the disgraced State Chairman of the Labour Party, Deinye Pepple, on the election of March 11th and reiterates the full backing of the Labour Party on the candidacy of Comrade Beatrice Itubo of the Labour Party as the next Governor of Rivers State.

“The National Working Committee, therefore, enjoins all Obidients to come out massively on March 11th to vote for Comrade Beatrice Itubo of Labour Party.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now