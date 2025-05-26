Labour Party distances itself from Peter Obi’s 2027 presidential bid, coalition talks

The Labour Party has distanced itself from its 2023 presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, over his recent involvement in coalition talks ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party reiterated that it has not endorsed any aspirant for the presidency and would not offer an automatic ticket to anyone.

In a statement released on Monday by the National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, the party criticized recent media reports suggesting it was celebrating Obi’s purported declaration to contest under its banner in the next election.

“The attention of the leadership of the Labour Party has been drawn to the news trending in the media that the party is ‘celebrating’ that its candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi has declared his intention to run on the platform of the party in 2027,” Ifoh stated.

“I want to state emphatically that I was quoted out of context and therefore, the impression conveyed by the news was erroneous, inaccurate and does not in any way reflect the position and mood in the party.”

While acknowledging that Obi or any other interested individual is welcome to contest on the LP platform, Ifoh was clear that such aspirations must follow the party’s constitutionally defined processes.

“The Labour Party has a longstanding rule on how its candidates shall emerge and automatic ticket is not one of the routes,” he added.

The party referenced its 2024 National Convention, where automatic tickets were erroneously granted to Obi and Abia State Governor, Alex Otti.

That decision, it said, has since been reversed after due consultation with the party’s constitutional framework.

The LP also expressed concern over Obi’s presence at a coalition meeting held on Sunday in Abuja, which, according to the statement, occurred without the party’s knowledge or consent.

The party found this action “confusing” and reflective of a lack of clarity about Obi’s intentions for 2027.

“This to us is really confusing and we think that Peter Obi has not come to terms with his intentions for the 2027 presidential race,” the statement read. It further emphasized that Obi’s association with the pro-coalition group was both “distasteful” and “unacceptable.”

