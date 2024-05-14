Labour Party explains Peter Obi’s meeting with Saraki, Lamido

The Labour Party (LP), says the meeting between its presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, ex-Senate President Bukola Saraki and Sule Lamido, on Monday was part of efforts to rescue Nigeria and Nigerians from the current state of economic crisis and hardship.

Obi had, on Monday, caused ripples when news broke that he had paid a visit to the top political figures in their Abuja homes with many speculating that the visits may not be unconnected with a planned coalition by opposition parties to form an alliance towards the 2027 presidential election.

Confirming the speculations in a statement on Tuesday, LP’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, said Nigerians should expect more of such meetings ‘aimed at brainstorming over the sufferings of Nigerians.’

Ifoh said the LP was in support of the meeting of like minds who are passionate about charting a new course for the country.

“Yes, it was a meeting of like-minded individuals who believe there is a need for better leadership in our nation,” Ifoh said.

READ ALSO:Peter Obi denies reports of plans to dump LP

“They are people who see that Nigerians are suffering, not receiving what they bargained for, and observe corruption persisting in high places while Nigeria’s resources are mismanaged.

“They believe it’s the right time to unite and take action to address the challenges facing Nigeria today.

“Despite the government being barely a year old, Nigeria is facing difficult times under the APC administration, which seems directionless.

“This meeting is just the beginning; there will be further interactions and gatherings with other individuals.

“Together, they will brainstorm on how to rescue the nation. The party is fully aware of the meeting and is committed to working hard to achieve something significant for our country,” the LP spokesman said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now