Labour Party faults Wike’s plan to shut down hotels in Rivers

The Labour Party on Tuesday condemned a plan by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to shut down hotels and relaxation centers in the state.

Wike had on August 8 warned owners of hotels and relaxation centres in the state not to allow politicians to use their facilities for the recruitment of thugs ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The LP’s National Vice-Chairman, South-South, Mr. Felix Reuben, who addressed journalists in Port Harcourt, urged the people of the state to call the governor to order.

He said: “What he is doing is to scare hoteliers and political parties from holding meetings. Whatever the governor is doing, he’s doing it out of fear and I think he’s stepping above his powers.

“The people of Rivers State need to call him to order because one day he’s going to leave the seat, and if the same operation is meted out to him, I don’t think he’s going to take it kindly.

READ ALSO: Rivers govt vows to prosecute Rep member over alleged oil bunkering

“So, whatever the government is saying, I totally condemn and we believe what he is doing is out of jealousy and fear of losing the power of Rivers State.

“We condemn in totality whatever the government is saying concerning pulling down people’s hotels.

“These are people’s livelihoods. If somebody holds a meeting in his father’s church today, will he go and pull down the church?”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now