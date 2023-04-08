Labour Party gives reasons why Baba-Ahmed won’t debate with Soyinka

Labour Party (LP) has given reasons why the party’s Vice-presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed will not engage in a debate with Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka.

The party, in a statement signed by the Chief Spokesperson of its Presidential Campaign Council (LP-PCC), Yunusa Tanko on Saturday, said it was culturally and politically not okay for Baba-Ahmed to debate with Soyinka.

Soyinka, in a statement titled “Fascism on Course,” released on Friday, challenged Baba-Ahmed to a debate as regards his claims of Nigeria’s democracy ending if the President-elect, Asiwasju Bola Tinubu, is sworn in May 29.

The Nobel laureate called for a one-on-one debate on Channels Television, but Labour Party has now asked that he uses his influence to drag candidates of opposition parties to face Baba-Ahmed in the proposed debate.

The LP statement reads, “Like many Nigerians we are bewildered by the late hour intervention of our respected Nobel laureate Prof Wole Soyinka in issues around the flawed 2023 elections. Where was he all this while?

“One of those who should ordinarily and rightfully be honoured as the conscience of the nation, Prof. Soyinka is now criminalising dissent and infact weighing in on the side of fraud and injustice!

“We state therefore that the vice-presidential candidate of Labour Party, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed cannot take up Prof. Soyinka’s offer of a public debate, not out of cowardice, but for cultural and political reasons.

“Culturally it’s just not decent, their age and accomplishment gaps taken into account, for Datti to sit opposite the 88 year-old global icon and point out his folly to his face, even if the old man called for it. And politically there is no basis for such a challenge in that Prof. is not on any of the opposite ballots.

“If however he can use his influence to drag his preferred candidates, who resisted debates throughout the campaign, to the studio this second, Datti says he is more than willing to take them on,” Tanko said.

