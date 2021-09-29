Labour Party governorship candidate in Anambra, Agbasimelo declared missing

The Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Anambra State, Obiora Agbasimelo, has been declared missing.

The candidate’s disappearance has fuelled speculations that he has been kidnapped.

The emergence of Agbasimelo as LP’s governorship candidate in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra followed the crisis in the party.

The crisis threw up a faction in the LP while one of the leading aspirants at the beginning of the governorship race, Nnamdi Nnoruka, was allegedly kidnapped by unknown persons and forced to withdraw from the contest.

The state police command has not issued an official statement on the matter.

