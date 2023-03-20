Labour Party Gov’ship candidate calls for cancellation of result in Enugu LG

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Enugu State, Chijioke Edeoga has called for the cancellation of result of Saturday’s election from Nkanu East Local Government Area of the state.

Edeoga, who spoke at a press conference Sunday night, asked INEC, to cancel the result in line with its guidelines, alleging that there were manipulations of the electoral process, especially over-voting and voter suppression.

Edeoga said: “In most parts of Enugu State, the election was marred by obvious irregularities, but I want to focus specifically on Nkanu East Local Government Area.

“Nkanu East has produced two different results. The result that my agent signed, which is available, is far different from the result which was taken to INEC headquarters and is now a subject of controversy.

“I want to state categorically that the position of Nkanu East Local Government is that the result of Nkanu East cannot stand; it stands against reason, stands against common sense. It stands against the records available of what is the voting strength of Nkanu East and it stands against the number of voters that were accredited and the number of PVCs that were collected.

“So, the result of Nkanu East is not acceptable; it is not acceptable to the Labour Party and I call for its total cancellation so that the due processes should be followed. At any point in time when the number of PVCs collected and accreditation do not tally with the number of votes, one is enjoined to stay in action and cross-check.

“Of course, you know that Udenu LGA, the electoral officer was whisked away and the results completely altered when she went into the custody of INEC headquarters. What was collated in Udenu, that was going to be announced, is far different from what was announced when she was taken away.

“In virtually all the polling units, what was recorded is far different from what was uploaded. The PVCs collected and the accredited voters have no relationship at all with the votes ascribed to people”.

Edoega, who vowed that the Labour Party will respond comprehensively, said further: “I want to state categorically that the Labour Party and its governorship candidate in Enugu State do not accept the result of Nkanu East and we call for its cancellation. It is a flagrant abuse of the electoral process and such brigandage should not be allowed to stay; it is very injurious to every effort we are making to build a democratic system that is representative of the people’s will.”

