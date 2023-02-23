Labour Party guber candidate in Adamawa, Muqaddas, adopts Tinubu

The Labour Party governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Dr. Umar Mustapha Muqaddas, has adopted the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Saturday’s election.

Muqaddas, who addressed journalists at a media briefing in Yola, said the LP had sidelined him and other party candidates in the state.

He lamented that the LP leaders are as bad as the current political leaders they planned to replace.

The governorship candidate, therefore, asked his supporters to vote for the APC presidential flag bearer on Saturday.

READ ALSO: Adamawa APC chairman dismisses report on defection to PDP

He said: “We have been deliberately disrespected by the party structure at the national and state levels.

“It is in light of this that we entered into discussions with the APC and after exhaustive negotiations, we have resolved to collapse our entire structure for the APC and particularly, for the presidential election.

“I, therefore, call on all my supporters to go to the polls on Saturday and overwhelmingly vote senator Bola Tinubu as president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now